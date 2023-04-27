iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.02 and a 200 day moving average of $248.77. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

