iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,532 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,193. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

