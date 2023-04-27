iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in April

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of USXF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

