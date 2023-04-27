iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 227,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 101,331 shares.The stock last traded at $72.60 and had previously closed at $71.17.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

