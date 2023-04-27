iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,365 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 8,265,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,488,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

