iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,939,915,092,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $675,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $171.49. 10,084,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,657,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

