iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 148,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.05. 213,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,788. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

