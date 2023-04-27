iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 585,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 807,713 shares.The stock last traded at $55.71 and had previously closed at $55.73.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 86,027 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.