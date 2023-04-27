IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Up 0.9%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.36. 46,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 67,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark set a C$5.00 target price on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$269.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy ( CVE:ISO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.