IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Up 0.9%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.36. 46,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 67,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark set a C$5.00 target price on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$269.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
Further Reading
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.