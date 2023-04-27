Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Itafos Stock Performance

Shares of MBCF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Itafos has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Get Itafos alerts:

Itafos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Itafos, Inc engages in the provision of phosphate fertilizers and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, Development and Exploration, and Corporate. The Itafos Conda segment produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, and specialty products including ammonium polyphosphate.

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.