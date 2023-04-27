Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Itafos Stock Performance
Shares of MBCF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Itafos has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.
Itafos Company Profile
