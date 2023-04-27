J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.20 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 280.10 ($3.50) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.60 ($3.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.49. The firm has a market cap of £6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.57) to GBX 213 ($2.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 252 ($3.15).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

