Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

J stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $143.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

