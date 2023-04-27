Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.
Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %
J stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $143.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.
Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About Jacobs Solutions
Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.
