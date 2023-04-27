Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Hold

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.30 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

XPEV opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.86. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 4.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

