Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.39% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

JCTCF remained flat at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.29.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

