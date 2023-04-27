Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Jianpu Technology Trading Down 6.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.40.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianpu Technology
Jianpu Technology Company Profile
Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jianpu Technology (JT)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.