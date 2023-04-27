Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Jianpu Technology Trading Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology in the third quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 12.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.