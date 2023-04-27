JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $319,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $60.00. 88,455 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

