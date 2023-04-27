JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Target Price to $18.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

STWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

