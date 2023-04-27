JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.57 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 1,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $448.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

