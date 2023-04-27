Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAQC. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAQC remained flat at $10.13 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Jupiter Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

