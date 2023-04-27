Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 1,770 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,441,811 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 2.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $101,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 781,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,535. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

