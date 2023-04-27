Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 406,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,387. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

