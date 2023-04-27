Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $75.82 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442,200 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.26% of ONEOK worth $75,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.0 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.74. 620,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

