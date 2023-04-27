Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 139,545 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,545 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for about 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AES were worth $37,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 1,480,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. AES’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

