Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 300 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.91. 830,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.