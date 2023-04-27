Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.40

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 6201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kenon during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Kenon by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.