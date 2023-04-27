Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $497.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

