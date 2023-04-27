Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 256.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 779.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 212,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $219.26 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

