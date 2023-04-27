Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Stock Down 0.9 %

AON opened at $327.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $334.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.71.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.