Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

KPDCF stock remained flat at $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Keppel DC REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

