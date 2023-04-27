KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Down 1%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. 1,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83.

About KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

