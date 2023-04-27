Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Shares Gap Down to $29.07

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.07, but opened at $28.04. Kilroy Realty shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 435,176 shares changing hands.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

