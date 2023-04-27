Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.38.

NYSE KRC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 1,535,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $74.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

