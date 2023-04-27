Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY23 guidance to ~$5.97-6.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

