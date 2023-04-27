Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

