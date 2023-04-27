Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.49

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and traded as high as $16.63. Kirin shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 94,180 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

