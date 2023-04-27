Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

