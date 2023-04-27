Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,565,600 shares, an increase of 304.3% from the March 31st total of 387,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.4 days.

Kuaishou Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 250,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KUASF. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

