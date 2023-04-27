Kujira (KUJI) Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $69.16 million and approximately $559,869.98 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002162 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.62165345 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $313,271.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

