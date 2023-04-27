Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 345.5% in April

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

Kutcho Copper stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Kutcho Copper has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

