L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00 to $12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion to $17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.71 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.46.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LHX traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $198.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.