Lazard (LAZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

