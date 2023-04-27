Ledyard National Bank Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $364.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

