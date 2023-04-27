Ledyard National Bank Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 70,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 141,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $273.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.63. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

