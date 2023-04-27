Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.