Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after buying an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.15.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
