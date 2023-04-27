Ledyard National Bank Sells 660 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

