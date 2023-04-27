Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.25-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-4.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.67.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $257.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $278.84.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lennox International by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

