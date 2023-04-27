Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $9,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $4,244,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,039,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 421,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

LICY opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $822.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.15. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

