Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Trading Up 0.5%

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 292,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 724,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFCR shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

