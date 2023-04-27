Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.60.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.81. 805,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,735. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.