Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.
Linde Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.68.
About Linde Aktiengesellschaft
Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.
